'No criminality' after man allegedly raped on cycle path

Police investigation over after claims a 36-year-old man was attacked in Edinburgh.

It was reported a man was raped near Ainslie Park Leisure Centre. Google 2019

An investigation into an reported rape in Edinburgh has found there was "no criminality".

A 36-year-old man had allegedly been attacked on a cycle path in Pilton early on Monday, October 28.

Police have now said "no further action is required".

The force said: "Following the report of a serious sexual assault in the Pilton area in the early hours on Monday, October 28, detectives have carried out a thorough investigation and inquiries have concluded, with no criminality established.

"No further police action is required.

"Officers would like to thank the public for their cooperation to allow investigations to take place."

