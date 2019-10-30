Fake water engineer attacks pensioners and steals cash

An 88-year-old man and 79-year-old woman were both hurt by a bogus caller in West Lothian.

Warning: Two pensioners left injured. STV

Two pensioners have been attacked in their own home by a bogus workman claiming to be a water engineer in West Lothian.

The couple, aged 88 and 79, were hurt after the man conned his way into their house in Park Lane, Whitburn, around 2.45pm on Tuesday.

Posing as a water engineer, he claimed he was there to turn off their supply following a burst main, before assaulting the couple and stealing a three-figure sum of money.



In a second incident on Wednesday, a man fitting the same description made off with a four-figure sum after tricking his way into a house in Ellen Street, also Whitburn, around 9am.



On both occasions the suspect was a white man in his mid-50s with auburn hair and an unshaven beard. He was also described as having a foreign or Irish accent.

Deputy local area commander Myles Marshall said: "These incidents are of great concern as elderly members of the community have been targeted.

"They have been left shaken with minor injuries and these incidents are thought to be linked.

"We are appealing for anyone who may have been in either area at the time or who has any information matching the description of the man to please get in contact.

"If you have any CCTV or dashcam footage that may assist us with our investigation, or have experienced a suspicious caller to your property then please contact Police Scotland on 101."

