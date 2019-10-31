Systems fault forces pilots to take manual control of plane

Six crew members and 177 passengers were on board the flight to Edinburgh.

Report: The AAIB found the Boeing aircraft's altitude display malfunctioned. Pixabay

Pilots were forced to manually take control of an Edinburgh-bound plane full of passengers after systems on board failed.

An Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) report, published on Thursday, found the Boeing aircraft's attitude display malfunctioned shortly after take off from Porto in Portugal on October 9, 2018.

There were six crew and 177 passengers on board.

The fault affected aircraft systems which led to the plane climbing 600ft, leaving its planned cruise altitude.

Fault: The plane left its planned cruise altitude. AAIB

The crew followed instructions in the Quick Reference Handbook (QRH) but false information continued to be displayed to the pilot.

The team considered diverting to an alternative airport but as the plane was under control in manual flight, the decision was made to continue to Edinburgh where the aircraft landed safely.

The AAIB recommended that Boeing Commercial Aircraft amend the Boeing 737 QRH to include a "non-normal checklist for situations when pitch and roll comparator annunciations appear on the attitude display".

Boeing has amended the QRH checklist for this type of system fault.

