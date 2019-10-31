Driver flees crash scene after car flips onto its side

Police are on the hunt for a driver following a crash in Fife on Thursday morning.

Police are on the hunt for a driver after a car ended up on its side following a crash in Fife.

Emergency services were called to Hazel Avenue in Kirkcaldy at around 7.50am on Thursday.

Pictures from the scene show the car tipped over at the side of the road.

The force said it was a one-car crash and they do not believe the driver was injured, however they are making attempts to trace the person and are following a positive line of inquiry.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "Police received a report at around 7.50am of a one-vehicle crash in Hazel Avenue, Kirkcaldy.

"Enquiries are ongoing.

"Police are trying to trace the driver and are following a positive line of inquiry."

A car also ended up on its roof in a separate incident in Fife.

Police were called to Church Street in Inverkeithing at around 8.25am on Thursday following the collision between a car and a van.

The Scottish Ambulance Service attended the incident.

