Man charged after body found on Edinburgh City Bypass

Craig Bruce, 37, from Midlothian, was fatally injured on the central reservation of the A720 between Sheriffhall roundabout and Gilmerton junction at around 8.20am on Thursday, January 17.

A 48-year-old man has now been charged in connection with road traffic offences and is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Friday.

Sergeant Ross Drummond said: "Since the discovery of Mr Bruce's body on the A720, officers have conducted a thorough investigation which has resulted in a man being charged in connection with road traffic offences.

"I would like to thank the public and road users who contacted officers following our earlier appeals for information, and our thoughts continue to be with the family and friends of Mr Bruce at this time."

