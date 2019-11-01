  • STV
Prince Charles to open environmental charity’s new offices

STV

The Duke of Rothesay is expected to take part in a number of engagements on Friday.

Royal: Prince Charles will visit the Scottish Borders.
Prince Charles will visit the Scottish Borders to officially open the new offices of an environmental charity.

The Duke of Rothesay, as he is known north of the border, is expected to take part in a number of engagements on Friday around Hawick, St Boswells and Melrose.

He will open the new offices of Tweed Forum - a charity dedicated to protecting and conserving the River Tweed and its surroundings - near Melrose.

Charles will meet those involved with the charity, which involves farmers, foresters, landowners and ghillies working with public and private sector bodies on both sides of the border to help restore the river, boost fish stocks and attract tourists.

A herd of sheep is also expected to be present at the event, during which Charles will unveil a plaque to mark the official opening of the new offices.

James Hepburne Scott, Tweed Forum chairman, said: "We are delighted that His Royal Highness will officially open Tweed Forum's new offices and are greatly looking forward to telling him about our partnership approach to the management of the river, which is delivering significant environmental benefits.

"Together with all of our partners, we share a passion for this important river and it will be a privilege to tell His Royal Highness about the work we carry out to protect and conserve it."

Charles is also expected to visit Hawick town centre, where he will go to various businesses and meet local people.

Among the landmarks to be seen is the horse statue, which commemorates the victory of local youths over English invaders at nearby Hornshole in 1514.

