Horsing around: Pony takes care home residents for a spin

The patients at Drumbrae Care Home in Edinburgh were treated to a visit from Shetland ponies.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/6099688248001-news-191101-ponies16x9.jpg" />

Residents at a care home in Edinburgh had a 'wheelie good' time as they were taken for a spin by a Shetland pony.

The patients at Drumbrae Care Home were treated to a visit from the 2ft tall therapy ponies, who offer soothing care through their relaxing nature.

The residents were able to have a cuddle - with the more daring pensioners being pulled along in a wheelchair.

Wilson the pony, owned by Elaine and John Sangster from Therapy Ponies Scotland, was recorded pulling residents along as Mr Sangster jogged beside supporting the wheelchair.

Fellow pony Flicker also kept residents company in the home's lounge area during the visit on October 26.

Daredevils: The residents were pulled along by the ponies. SWNS

Mr Sangster said: "I had a queue of residents desperate to have a go with Wilson.

"The wheelchair walks are a fun and exciting way for wheelchair users to fully interact with the ponies."

The husband and wife, both 55, have owned Shetland ponies for ten years and set up their service to offer therapeutic visits to care homes, nursing homes, hospices and hospitals.

A spokeswoman for Drumbrae Care Home said: "It was lovely and very well organised. The residents absolutely loved it.

"They took time to speak to the residents and they engaged with the ponies really well.

"He had them going up and down the corridors with them and they were super with the residents."

