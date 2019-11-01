Ten-year-old girl needs surgery after being mauled by dogs

The schoolgirl suffering serious facial injuries in the attack outside a shop in Edinburgh.

Attack: Michael's convenience store. SWNS

A ten-year-old schoolgirl requires surgery for serious facial injuries after being mauled by two Japanese Akita dogs outside a shop in Edinburgh.

The girl was attacked after asking the dogs' owner if she could pet them, according to a witness.

The shocking attack happened just after 3,30pm on Tuesday outside Michael's convenience store at Hailesland Grove, Wester Hailes.

An eyewitness told the Edinburgh Evening News: "The girl approached the two dogs and asked the owner whether she could pet them.

"As she approached the dogs she was violently attacked. It looked very nasty and you just feel for the poor young girl."

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: "Police were called at around 3.40pm on Tuesday, October 29 following a report of a dog attack on a ten-year-old girl on Hailesland Grove, Edinburgh.

"She was taken to the Royal Hospital for Sick Children.

"She is in a stable condition and due to have surgery for serious facial injuries.

"A 34-year-old man has been charged in connection and a report has been sent to the Procurator Fiscal."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.