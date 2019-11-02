Car flips onto roof after driver loses control on M8

Three people were taken to hospital as a precaution following the smash on Saturday morning.

Crash: No one was seriously injured. Police Scotland

Three people had to be taken to hospital after a car ended up on its roof when the driver lost control and came off the road during bad weather on the M8.

Emergency services were alerted to the one-vehicle crash at J3 (West Lothian) eastbound near Livingston shortly after midnight on Saturday.

The Scottish Ambulance Service attended and transported the casualties to hospital as a precaution.

Police Scotland said no one was seriously injured in the accident, but warned drivers to slow down when the road is wet.

Road Policing Scotland posted a picture of the crash, stating: "Please remember to drive to the prevailing weather conditions."

A force spokeswoman added: "Officers were called at around 12.15am on Saturday to a one-vehicle collision at J3 near Livingston.

"The Scottish Ambulance Service attended. Three people were taken to hospital as a precaution.

"There were no serious injuries.

"The vehicle was recovered this morning."

