Arrest made over man 'on third-floor flat windowsill'

Police were called to Leith Walk in Edinburgh on Sunday morning.

Edinburgh: The incident happened on Leith Walk. Google 2019

An arrest has been made after police were called to a report of a man on the windowsill of a third-floor flat in Edinburgh.

A 42-year-old man was arrested in connection with culpable and reckless conduct.

The incident happened shortly after 8am on Leith Walk.

A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Around 8.10am on Sunday, November 3, police were called to a report of a 42-year-old man on the windowsill of a third-floor flat on Leith Walk, Edinburgh.

"The man has been arrested in connection with culpable and reckless conduct.

"A full report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal."

