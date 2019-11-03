Pedestrian dead at scene after being knocked down by BMW

The 29-year-old man was walking along the A985 in Fife when he was struck on Sunday morning.

Investigation: Police are appealing for witnesses. Police Scotland

A pedestrian has died after being knocked down by a car in Fife.

The 29-year-old man was walking along the A985 between Rosyth and Limekilns when he was struck by a BMW 2 Series travelling westbound at around 4.15am on Sunday.

Emergency services attended, however the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 23-year-old driver of the BMW was uninjured.

Police are appealing for witnesses and would like to speak to anyone who may have relevant dashcam footage.

Sergeant Stephen Quinn said: "Our investigation is continuing into this road crash and I would appeal to any witnesses, or anyone with information that may assist our enquiries to contact us.

"I would also appeal to anyone driving on the A985 road around the time of the crash who has dashcam footage to come forward, as they may hold detail that will help our investigation."

