Watchdog orders care home to make urgent improvements

The Care Inspectorate served a formal improvement notice on the Four Seasons-run care home.

A care home for the elderly has been ordered to make urgent improvements or face having its registration cancelled.

The Care Inspectorate served a formal improvement notice on Livingston Care Home in West Lothian after an inspection raised serious concerns.

Staff have been ordered to ensure residents' personal hygiene needs are met and they are given help to bathe or shower regularly and have their teeth brushed twice a day.

The home was also told to ensure there are "suitably qualified and competent persons" working at all times to meet the health, well-being and safety needs of residents.

The notice lists seven areas needing "urgent improvement".

A spokesman for the Care Inspectorate said: "The quality of care experienced by residents at this home is not good enough to meet individual needs.

"The improvement notice we have issued clearly lays out the improvements we must see so that the care experienced by residents improves quickly.

"We will visit this care home again soon to check on progress and if we are not satisfied that the matters raised are being addressed urgently we will not hesitate to take further action."

The notice warns unless there is "significant improvement" by December 1, the Care Inspectorate will make a proposal to cancel the home's registration.

It also orders the Four Seasons Healthcare-run home in Livingston to ensure residents receive the food and fluids to meet their needs.

Inspectors said the home should put in place consistent, good quality and effective management and leadership to guide and direct workers and improve the quality of care being delivered.

Staff must record any accidents appropriately and ensure appropriate authorities, including the Care Inspectorate, are notified.

A Four Seasons Healthcare spokeswoman said: "We regret that Livingston Care Home has fallen below the high standards that we expect and that the Care Inspectorate requires.

"We take our responsibilities as a care provider seriously and have thoroughly reviewed the findings from the last inspection.

"We understand the areas in which we must urgently improve and have been implementing a comprehensive action plan to ensure changes are made.

"The delivery of this plan is being managed by senior colleagues who have specialist expertise in improving the quality and experience of care and we remain committed to reaching a higher standard as soon as is feasible."

