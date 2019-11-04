Boy attacked by knife-wielding teens worried to go out alone

Ten-year-old Sonni Murray was lured to a park where he was beaten and forced to fight other boys.

Attack: Sonni Murray is worried about going out alone. STV

Reporting by Laura Alderman

A ten-year-old boy who was dragged off the street and viciously assaulted by a group of knife-wielding teenagers says he is now worried about going out alone.

Last week Sonni Murray from Edinburgh was selling macaroon bars and tablet door-to-door on his bike to make some extra pocket money.

He was lured to a nearby park by a couple of boys who he considered to be friends.

There he was beaten and forced to fight other boys for over two hours, while the gang are said to have recorded the attack on a mobile phone.

"One of them was carrying a pocket knife and said they were carrying about 15 glass bottle in their bag," Sonni said.

"I needed to follow them to Liberton and then they made me fight.

"They took me to the Inch and that's when they forced me to chase someone around.

"Then they kicked me in my lip and punched me."

'I had a feeling something wasn't right because Sonni usually comes back when the streetlights come on.' Lynda Murray

The tyres on Sonni's bike were slashed during the incident.

"I was worried about my bike and my mum," he added.

The attack only stopped when a passing dog walker intervened and scared the gang off.

She comforted Sonni until the police and his mother Lynda arrived.

"I had a feeling something wasn't right because Sonni usually comes back when the streetlights come on," Lynda said.

"I don't think if that woman hadn't went in, I don't think Sonni would have been as lucky.

"It is quite worrying and concerning. I just want to keep them safe."

Sonni was taken to hospital and treated for a burst lip and swollen face.

A Gofundme page set up to get Sonni a new bike has raised more than £4000 after the family spoke to local media.

Lynda added: "I just want to know who did this and why they put him through the grief for those couple of hours."

Police say they are investigating the incident, but have not made any arrests so far.

