Two women taken to hospital after High Street crash

Police appealing for witnesses after collision between a Jeep and Nissan in East Lothian.

Police are investigating the crash.

Two women were taken to hospital after a crash in East Lothian.

A Jeep and Nissan collided in High Street, Prestonpans, just after 6pm on Monday.

Police are now appealing for anyone who witnessed the crash to come forward.

Sergeant Dominic Doyle, from the road policing unit, said: "Two women were taken to hospital as a precaution.

"But we are appealing to anyone who witnessed the collision to get in touch with police."

Anyone with any information can contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting 3217 of 4 November .

