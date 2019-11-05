Teenage motorcyclist seriously injured in car collision

A 19-year-old man was taken to hospital after the incident on Monday night.

Crash: Teenager seriously injured.

A teenage motorcyclist has been seriously injured in a road crash in West Lothian.

The 19-year-old man was taken to hospital following a collision with a black Vauxhall Corsa on Deans North Road at around 8.40pm on Monday.

Emergency services attended and the injured man was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.

Medical staff have described his injuries as serious.

The driver of the car was uninjured in the incident.

The road was closed for about five hours to allow for investigations to be carried out and was reopened again at 1.40am.

Police are now appealing for witnesses.

Sergeant Jill Kirkpatrick of the Edinburgh Road Policing Unit said: "Enquires into this crash are ongoing and I would urge anyone who witnessed the collision, and has not already spoken to police to contract us.

"We are also appealing to anyone that may have been in the area around the time of the incident who may have seen either vehicle prior to the crash or has relevant dash-cam footage."

