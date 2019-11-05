Two children charged after ten-year-old boy assaulted

Police said boys aged 11 and 13 will be reported over the attack in Edinburgh.

Police said two children had been charged. STV

Two children have been charged after a ten-year-old boy was assaulted in Edinburgh.

The attack happened in the south-east of the capital on Wednesday, October 30.

Police said two boys aged 11 and 13 had now been charged in connection with the incident.

In a statement, Police Scotland said: "Police were called to a report of an assault on a ten-year-old boy in the south-east of Edinburgh on Wednesday.



"We can now confirm that an 11-year-old boy and 13-year-old boy have been charged in connection with the assault.

"A report will be sent to the Scottish children's reporter."

