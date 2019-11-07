Man charged over death of woman found in burning car

Ann Drummond, 47, died in hospital two days after the incident near Drumcross Farm in Bathgate.

Investigation: Ann Drummond died earlier this year. Police Scotland

A man has been arrested and charged following the death of a woman who was found badly burned in a car in West Lothian.

Ann Drummond, 47, died in hospital two days after being found in the burning car near to Drumcross Farm in Bathgate at around 6.15pm on Tuesday, June 25.

On Thursday, police confirmed a 47-year-old man had been arrested and charged in connection with her death.

He is due to appear at Livingston Sheriff Court on Friday.

Detective inspector Nick Brookfield, from Livingston CID, said: "A thorough investigation has been under way for over four months, and a man has now been charged.

"Ann's family has been devastated by her death and we continue to support them."

