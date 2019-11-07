Man in court following discovery of body in house

Graeme Hughes, 47, died within a property in Perth on Monday night.

Investigation: Graeme Hughes was found dead on Monday. Police Scotland / Google 2019

A man has been arrested and charged following the discovery of a body in Perth.

Officers were called to Uist Place at around 7pm on Monday in response to reports Graeme Hughes, 47, had died within a house.

A 31-year-old man appeared at Perth Sheriff Court on Wednesday in connection with Mr Hughes' death.

A police presence will remain in the area while enquiries are ongoing.

The investigating officer is appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Detective inspector Keith Duncan said: "Our enquiries continue and we are keen to speak to anyone who may have been in the area of Uist Place around 3.30pm on Monday, November 4.

"We are also looking to speak to anyone who may been in the areas of Uist Place, Bute Drive and Stroma Court, between 3.45pm and 6.30pm that day and could have seen Graeme, who was wearing a grey hooded top and dark bottoms."

