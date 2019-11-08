  • STV
Man shot his neighbour with crossbow after arguments

Ralph Muir fired the weapon at Shaun Reynolds outside his home in Bathgate.

Attack: Man admits crossbow murder bid.
A man has admitted shooting his neighbour with a crossbow during a murder bid.

Ralph Muir fired the weapon at Shaun Reynolds amid claims of tension between the men in May this year.

The 31 year-old was then captured on a woman's iPad screaming: "I'm not leaving here until you are dead."

The victim ended up with an arrow sticking out of his chest but escaped any serious injury.

Muir later told police he wanted to "murder the people" apparently causing him bother at his home in Bathgate, West Lothian.

He appeared at the High Court in Glasgow on Friday and faces a lengthy jail-term when he is sentenced next month after he pleaded guilty to attempted murder.

The hearing was told there had been "previous arguments" between the men.

Muir had been reported by neighbours at different times for "anti-social behaviour".

'Muir was armed with a crossbow in each of his hands - he pointed one directly at Shaun Reynolds' chest.'
Prosecutor Owen Mullan

On the day of the attack, Muir spotted Mr Reynolds, shouted at him then pointed his hand at him in the shape of a gun.

Prosecutor Owen Mullan then explained: "Minutes later, Muir was armed with a crossbow in each of his hands - he pointed one directly at Shaun Reynolds' chest.

"He activated the trigger firing it within an eight-ten feet range of his chest. Shaun Reynolds was immediately aware of a sharp pain. He saw an arrow sticking out."

The victim decided to yank the arrow out.

Another neighbour recorded part of the incident on her iPad. The footage showed Muir clutching the two crossbows. He was also spotted with a large knife and a silver baseball bat.

Firearms officers soon arrived on the scene. Muir was still in the street and ordered to lie on the ground.

After being held, he stated: "All I remember is having two crossbows. All I wanted to do is murder the people that were causing me hassle.

"I have crossbows for my defence...and with them, I can kill."

Mr Mullan said police then seized a haul of weapons from Muir's home. They found three crossbows, a chainsaw, a baseball bat and a knife.

The hearing was told Mr Reynolds had suffered a single wound to his chest. It was described as "superficial" and he fortunately only needed painkillers.

But one medic said being shot with a crossbow had "the potential to cause life-threatening injuries".

Lady Dorrian remanded Muir in custody as sentencing was deferred for reports until December 13 in Edinburgh.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.