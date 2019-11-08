Man in court over murder of woman found in burning car

Ann Drummond, 47, died in hospital two days after the incident near Drumcross Farm in Bathgate.

Court: Kevin Hugh McFaulds has been accused of Ann Drummond's murder. Police Scotland

A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a woman who died after being found badly burned in a car in West Lothian.

Ann Drummond, 47, died in hospital two days after being found in the burning car near to Drumcross Farm in Bathgate at around 6.15pm on Tuesday, June 25.

On Thursday, police confirmed a 47-year-old man had been arrested and charged in connection with her death.

Kevin Hugh McFaulds appeared on petition at Livingston Sheriff Court on Friday.

In addition to the murder charge, McFaulds has also been accused of acting in a threatening or abusive manner.

McFaulds, of Bathgate, made no plea, was committed for further examination and was remanded in custody.

His next court appearance is expected within eight days.

Detective inspector Nick Brookfield, from Livingston CID, said: "A thorough investigation has been under way for over four months, and a man has now been charged.

"Ann's family has been devastated by her death and we continue to support them."

