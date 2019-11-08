Hunt for driver who fled after knocking down cyclist

The 20-year-old victim suffered leg, arm and facial injuries after being hit by a car in Edinburgh.

Appeal: The driver failed to stop. Google 2019

A cyclist had to be taken to hospital following a hit-and-run in Edinburgh.

The 20-year-old man suffered leg, arm and facial injuries after being struck by a red car on Wednesday night.

The incident happened at around 10.20pm on Mayfield Road at its junction with West Savile Terrace.

The car failed to stop, however passers-by assisted the victim and called emergency services.

The cyclist was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary and later released after treatment.

Constable Martyn Oakes said: "Enquiries are ongoing to trace the car involved and its driver. We are viewing CCTV footage to gather more information on this crash.

"I would urge any witnesses, or anyone with information that may assist our investigation, to contact police."

