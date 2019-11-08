Dead dog found dumped in woodland had neck slashed

The American bulldog was discovered by a member of the public in Midlothian on Tuesday.

Investigation: The dog was dumped in woodland. Scottish SPCA

A dead dog found in woodland had its neck slashed before being dumped.

The American bulldog was discovered by a member of the public in a forested area near Bonnyrigg in Midlothian on Tuesday afternoon.

The animal's body had been wrapped in a blanket and tied up.

Investigating officers believe the dog - which was microchipped to an address in the Edinburgh area - was killed elsewhere before being dumped.

The Scottish SPCA is appealing for information to determine the circumstances surrounding the animal's death.

'It would take a considerable amount of force to inflict these cuts, which would be the result of a sustained and deliberate attack on the animal.' Scottish SPCA inspector Tracey Dow

Scottish SPCA inspector Tracey Dow said: "The female dog is a white and tan American bulldog.

"The person who alerted us to the dog found the body wrapped in a blanket and tied up. The body was found at around 3pm.

"From the scene where the dog was found we are able to ascertain that she was killed elsewhere and then driven here to dispose of the body.

"The wounds across the dog's neck are deep and caused by a knife.

"It would take a considerable amount of force to inflict these cuts, which would be the result of a sustained and deliberate attack on the animal.

"Other than the wounds, the dog was in good condition, so had been cared for prior to this.

"She is microchipped to an address in the Edinburgh area.

"We would like to determine the circumstances surrounding the dog's death.

"It is a criminal offence to harm or kill an animal and we are keen to find the person responsible."

If you have any information, call the Scottish SPCA's confidential animal helpline on 03000 999 999.

