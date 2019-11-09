  • STV
  • MySTV

Acid attack victim: It's hard to look in the mirror

STV

Teresa Townsley, 38, was scarred for life after the attack on November 9 last year.

Scarred for life: Teresa Townsley was attacked last year.
Scarred for life: Teresa Townsley was attacked last year.

The victim of a doorstep acid attack said she has been scarred for life and rarely steps out of the house as she appealed for information one year on.

Teresa Townsley, 38, had corrosive liquid thrown at her when she opened the door of her Edinburgh home to a hooded man on November 9 last year.

The mother told how burn injuries to her face and neck make it difficult to look in the mirror, and issued a plea for anyone with any knowledge of the crime to come forward.

The attack happened on Captain's Road in the south east of the city at around 8.40pm.

Ms Townsley, who has since moved away from Edinburgh, said in a statement on the anniversary of the attack: "It was the worst day of my life and today is the second worst as it brings it all back.

"Fortunately I have a new partner who is being tremendously supportive and I have my kids to keep me going.

"But, day to day it is still hard, it is hard just to go out of the house, to look in the mirror. Most of the time I am confined to the house.

"If anyone knows anything then they must come forward. I am scarred for life and coming forward with information could prevent someone else suffering as I have. It may even prevent someone losing their life."

The suspect is described as around 5ft 11in, slim, and in his early 20s.

He was wearing a dark tracksuit, a grey top with the hood pulled up, dark gloves, and trainers with light reflective sections.

His face was covered.

The man left the scene in a stolen grey Ford Fiesta with false number plates showing the registration number BN65 LFV.

The car was seen at around 9.45pm travelling north in Drum Street with its lights off.

It then went down Gilmerton Road, into Glenallan Drive and was driven into Inch Park where it was set on fire.

Two men were seen to run off towards Glenallan Drive.

Detective inspector Jonathan Pleasance said: "The attacker targeted Teresa at her front door while her young children were just a few feet away.

"This serious assault resulted in life-changing injuries and also shocked the local community.

"If you recognise the man described or saw the car, before or after the attack, please contact police immediately.

"I am confident that there are people in the Gilmerton area who have information that can assist the inquiry and I would urge them to come forward."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.