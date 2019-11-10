Pensioner hurt after man grabs handbag and runs off

The 76-year-old woman fell to the ground and suffer minor injuries following the attack.

Attack: Pensioner hurt after man grabs handbag. Police Scotland quality generic 2019

A pensioner has been hurt after a man grabbed her handbag and ran off, causing her to fall to the ground.

The incident in West Lothian took place on Saturday at around 5:30pm when a man approached the woman on High Academy Street in Armadale and grabbed her handbag.

The man grabbed the bag with such force that the strap snapped, causing the 76-year-old to fall to the ground.

A member of the public stopped to assist the lady, who was left badly shaken but suffered only minor injuries, whilst a number of personal items were taken.

Police have described the incident as a "despicable and cowardly" crime.

The man, who ran off along High Academy Street after the incident, is described as being in his late teens to early twenties, white, around six feet tall, with a slim build and a pale complexion.

He is said to have been wearing a black puffa style jacket with a white hooded top underneath and black trousers.

Officers are analysing CCTV for further information on the man, whilst also appealing for anyone with private CCTV footage and dash cam footage to get in touch.

Detective Constable Tony Gilhooley said: "This is a despicable and cowardly crime, targeting an elderly lady in the street.

"I am appealing to anyone who was in the area around the time of the incident to contact us.

"It's possible you noticed the man running up the street and thought nothing of it at the time or saw him walking in the street prior to the incident. If you have any information which could assist our inquiries, please do contact us."

