Pedestrian fighting for life after being hit by taxi

Balmoral Hotel: Pedestrian was knocked down by taxi. Google 2019

A pedestrian is fighting for life after being knocked down by a taxi in Edinburgh.

The 27-year-old man was taken to hospital following the incident at around 2am on Monday.

Police say the man was struck by a licensed taxi on North Bridge, near a bus stop opposite the Balmoral Hotel.

Officers have appealed for for witnesses and anyone with dash cam footage to come forward.

Sergeant Jennifer Forbes said: "We are carrying out enquiries to establish the full circumstances that led to this crash.

"In particular we are keen to speak to anyone who may have dash-cam footage or who was walking in the area at the time.

"We would urge anyone with information who has not yet spoken to police to come forward to help with our investigation."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101.

