Truck ploughs into traffic lights after colliding with bus

The two-vehicle crash took place in Edinburgh at around 2.30pm on Monday.

Crash: Gorgie Road. STV

A pick-up truck ploughed into a set of traffic of lights after colliding with a bus in Edinburgh.

The two-vehicle crash took place on Gorgie Road near Saughton Park at around 2.30pm on Monday.

A white truck collided with a single-decker Lothian bus before crashing into nearby traffic lights and railings.

No-one was injured during the incident however, part of the road has been closed.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: "We were called to a crash at 2.30pm on Monday. The incident involved two vehicles and ambulance services were called.

Collision: A pick-up truck ploughed into a set of traffic of lights. STV

"We are not aware of any injuries and officers remain at the scene. Part of the road has been closed."

A spokesman for the ambulance service added: "We are still in attendance after sending two ambulances to the scene."

Lothian Buses confirmed its vehicle was involved in the accident.

A spokesman said: "We can confirm that one of our vehicles was involved in an incident today on Gorgie Road and we are fully assisting Police Scotland with their enquiries."

