Public inquiry ordered into custody death of Sheku Bayoh

A public inquiry will be held into the death of Sheku Bayoh, the justice secretary has confirmed.

Mr Bayoh, 32, died in 2015 after being restrained by police officers responding to a call in Kirkcaldy, Fife.

It was announced on Monday that no officers would face prosecution over the death, leading to the family of Mr Bayoh saying they felt "betrayed" by the decision.

Humza Yousaf has now told MSPs that a public inquiry will take place.

Mr Yousaf said: "It is imperative that the circumstances leading up to Mr Bayoh's death and the events that followed are examined in full and in public."

He and the First Minister, met relatives in the Scottish Parliament on Tuesday before the announcement of the inquiry was made.

The Justice Secretary told the chamber: "Let me finish by expressing my condolences once again to Mr Bayoh's family and friends, who have been unwavering in their search for answers."

Family lawyer Aamer Anwar said: "To say that a public inquiry must leave no stone unturned is an essential starting point.

"There must be publicly accountable learning.

"As with events like Hillsborough or the inquiries into the killing of Stephen Lawrence, Zahid Mubarek or Hillsborough it is necessary in terms of public confidence and justice going forward for the various chapters of the inquiry to cover both the cause and the wider circumstances that contributed to the death and what recommendations can be made to avoid repetition and the safeguarding of lives in the future.

"From that, it follows that the inquiry must identify each and every individual and organisation who must bear responsibility and accountability for this tragedy and the mishandling of the aftermath."

