Concern grows for teenage girl last seen six days ago

A major search is underway for a missing teenager who has not been seen since last week.

Missing: Saffron Anderson from Edinburgh.

A major search is underway for a teenage girl who has not been seen since last week.

Concern is growing for Saffron Anderson, from Leith in Edinburgh, who was last seen in the early hours of Thursday morning.

The 17-year-old was seen leaving an address on the capital's Portland Street at around 2.30am.

Concern is now growing for her welfare.

Saffron is described as being around 5'6 with a slim build and auburn hair which is possibly dyed black.

When last seen she was wearing a black jacket.

The teenager also has links to the city centre and Wester Hailes areas of the city.

Anyone who may have seen Saffron since this time, or who has any information on her whereabouts, is urged to contact Police Scotland via 101.

