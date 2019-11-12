Man on bike wanted in connection with robbery and theft

Police are looking to trace the man over two incidents that took place earlier this year.

CCTV: Appeal after robbery and theft.

CCTV images have been released following a robbery and theft in Edinburgh.

Police released of a man on a bike that they are looking to trace in connection with the incidents that took place in June.

Both the robbery and the theft took place in the Leith Links area.

The first incident took place on East Hermitage Place at around 5pm on Tuesday, June 11, and the second took place at around 7.50am on Wednesday June 12.

Detective Constable Christina Yeoman of Gayfield CID said: "We are keen to trace the male in the CCTV footage as he may be able to assist with our investigation.

"If you can identify him, or have any information that may help, please come forward."

