Edinburgh's Christmas market could be forced out Gardens

Major review to take place as company behind the festive event faces criticism.

Controversial: Edinburgh's Christmas market. Flickr/ Craig Murphy - http://www.flickr.com/photos/craigmurphy/11360709305/

Edinburgh's controversial Christmas market could be moved out of Princes Street Gardens next year.

The company behind the event - Underbelly - has been accused of "treating the city with contempt".

This year's market will open on Saturday but has faced criticism over a lack of planning permission and whether the correct procedures were followed when Underbelly's contract was extended.

Councillors in the Capital have now agreed to a Conservative call for officials to draw up various options for next year, including possibly leaving the gardens.

Culture leader Councillor Donald Wilson said: "We will have a root and branch review of what Edinburgh people want in terms of Christmas and Hogmanay.

"We need to give people options and let people know what's possible.

"We are long past the time of asking the citizens of Edinburgh what they want by a winter festival.

"There's a clear view that we need to take a close look at what we do going forward - it was our demand that that be the case."

During a council meeting, Underbelly director Ed Bartlam said the company was "acutely aware" of this year's controversy and would reflect on the issues "in detail".

Story by local democracy reporter David Bol

