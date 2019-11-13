Hunt for teenage sex attacker after assault on woman

The attack on the 61-year-old was carried out by a boy between the age of 14 and 16 years old.

Police are hunting a teenage sex attacker after a woman was assaulted on a street in Livingston.

The 61-year-old was targeted by a boy, thought to be between the age of 14 of 16 years old, on Ogilvie Way, Knightsridge, at around 11.50am on Wednesday, November 6.

He demanded money from the woman, who said she didn't have any on her, before grabbing her and sexually assaulting her.

The boy, described as around 5ft 6, white and of slim build with reddish hair, then made off towards the shops on Cameron Way.

He was also said to have a local accent and was wearing a black waterproof coat, jogging bottoms and trainers.

Detective constable Lynn Myles, Livingston CID, said it is "imperative" the suspect is traced immediately.

She said: "Officers have been carrying out enquiries since the attack happened, checking CCTV and speaking to locals, however, unfortunately, have not, at this time, identified the youth responsible.

"Thankfully there have been no other attacks of this nature in the area. It has been very distressing for the woman involved and it is imperative that we catch the suspect as soon as possible.

"The area would have been quite busy at this time, the road runs by a school, is on the way to local shops and used by dog walkers and runners, so maybe someone saw this boy hanging about or running off afterwards?

"If you have any information that will assist officers with their inquiry, or recognise the description of the suspect, then please contact the CID at Livingston on 101."

