University recalls students from Hong Kong over civil unrest

The University of Edinburgh has asked affected students to return to the UK as soon as they can.

Hong Kong: Edinburgh University has recalled its students. Pixabay

A university has recalled students on exchange programmes in Hong Kong as civil unrest continues.

The University of Edinburgh has asked the 21 students affected to return to the UK as soon as they can.

Anti-government protests have been raging in Hong Kong for months, and students and other protesters have taken over major campuses, building barricades and stockpiling petrol bombs and other weapons.

The Chinese University of Hong Kong has suspended classes for the rest of the year, and others have asked students to switch to online learning.

A University of Edinburgh spokesman said: "The suspension of classes at educational institutions in Hong Kong has affected 21 Edinburgh students, who are currently on exchange there.

"We are therefore requesting that all of our students in Hong Kong return to the UK, at their earliest opportunity.

"We are providing advice and support to each affected student to ensure all are in a position to return to the UK."

Last month the University of Edinburgh recalled all nine of its students studying in Egypt, after two were detained by authorities.

They have since been released but the university advised all of its students in the country to return home, citing concerns for their safety.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.