Fresh appeal to find man who disappeared six months ago

Stephen Wardrop was last seen at his work at Sainsbury's in Livingston on Sunday, May 19.

Missing: Stephen Wardrop disappeared six months ago. Police Scotland / Google 2019

Police have re-appealed for information to help track down a missing man who disappeared from West Lothian six months ago.

Stephen Wardrop was last seen at his work at Sainsbury's within Almondvale Retail Park in Livingston on Sunday, May 19.

Mr Wardrop, who has since turned 48, was reported missing by his family five days later.

Police said he had a three-figure sum of cash in his possession.

A reported sighting of Mr Wardrop at Bathgate Gala Day on Saturday, June 1 led to a search of the area, but he has never been found.

Inspector Myles Marshall, of Livingston police station, said: "It has been several months now since Stephen was reported missing.

"Our search will continue for as long as it takes to establish Stephen's whereabouts.

"We would urge anyone who has any information at all to contact us."

