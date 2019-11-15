Man admits killing electrician outside football social club

Electrician Andrew McCarron died outside Edinburgh City FC's social club in July.

A man has admitted killing a dad outside a football social club - but has denied murder.

Paul Smith, 42, offered to plead guilty to the culpable homicide of 49-year-old Andrew McCarron in Edinburgh.

But the move was rejected by prosecutor Lisa Gillespie at the High Court in Glasgow on Friday and Smith will now face a murder trial.

Mr McCarron, an electrician, died after being stabbed in the neck outside the Edinburgh City FC social club, in Lochend Road South, in July.

Smith denies murder and assaulting Robert Smith to his permanent disfigurement.

He will go on trial at the High Court in Edinburgh in April.