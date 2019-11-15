Man suffers head injury in unprovoked street attack

The 23-year-old was targeted by a man in Edinburgh's city centre on Friday November 8.

Attack: Frederick Street. Google 2019

A man has suffered a head injury during an unprovoked assault in Edinburgh.

The 23-year-old was targeted by a man on Frederick Street between 11pm on Friday, November 8, and 1am on Saturday, November 9.

Police have appealed for witnesses to come forward as they look to trace the attacker, who is described as over 6ft tall and of a heavy build.

Detective constable Iain Wallace said: "I am appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed this incident to come forward.

"This was a totally unprovoked attack on a member of the public."

Anyone with information should contact police on 101.

