Man guilty of killing younger brother during attack in flat

Steven Loughton, 30, has been convicted of the culpable homicide of Roddy Loughton.

Guilty: Steven Loughton his killed brother. Police Scotland

A man has been convicted of killing his brother at a flat in Edinburgh.

Steven Loughton, 30, was found guilty of the culpable homicide of Roddy Loughton, 26, at an address in Muirhouse Terrace, where both men were staying.

Officers and emergency services were called to the property in the early hours of December 17 last year.

Roddy Loughton, 26, was found inside with serious head injuries.

Loughton was convicted at the High Court in Edinburgh.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Scottish Ambulance Service and his brother Steven Loughton was arrested a short time later.

Loughton was convicted of culpable homicide at the High Court in Edinburgh on Friday.

Detective Inspector Bruce Coutts, senior investigating officer, said: "Our thoughts remain with Roddy Loughton's family and friends at this difficult time.

"Steven Loughton refused to admit guilt and as a result the family have had to go through the harrowing process of a High Court trial and all the stress that entails.

"Violence has no place in society and we will continue to work alongside our partners to ensure that the perpetrators of violent crime are brought before the courts."

Loughton will be sentenced at Glasgow High Court in February next year.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.