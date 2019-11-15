Man arrested over death of elderly woman found in flat

The body of Annie Jane Temple, 97, was discovered in in a flat in Fife last month.

Annie Jane Temple: Found dead in Fife.

A man has been arrested over the death of a 97-year-old woman in Fife.

Annie Jane Temple was found dead within a property on West End, Kinglassie on Friday, October 25.

Police and emergency were called to the scene around 11.10am.

A 36-year-old man has now been arrested and charged in connection with the death and will appear at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on Monday.

Detective chief inspector Kevin Jamieson said: "Thank you to the members of the local community who have provided information and assistance in relation to our investigation - your help and support has been appreciated.

"Local officers have been and will continue to be in the local area to provide reassurance."

