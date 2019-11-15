Rapist attacked three children and assaulted two women

James Kerr admitted abusing three children aged between eight and 16-years-old.

James Kerr: Raped three children.

A man raped three children and seriously assaulted two women over a 28-year campaign of abuse in Fife.

James Kerr subjected the youngsters to "horrific levels" of sexual abuse when they were aged between eight and 16-years-old in a catalogue of assaults dating back to 1991.

The "dangerous and predatory" 41-year-old also violently assaulted two women over an eleven year period between 1998 and 2019.

At Glasgow High Court on Friday the rapist pled guilty to the attacks that all took place at various addresses in Dunfermline.

Detectives from Police Scotland's Public Protection Unit in Fife began an investigation into Kerr after a woman came forward to report the non-recent sexual abuse Kerr had subjected her to.

He was subsequently arrested and charged on June, 6.

Detective Constable Karen Nairn from Fife's Public Protection Unit said: "James Kerr is a dangerous and predatory individual who subjected these children to horrific levels of sexual abuse and also subjected two women to serious physical violence.

"I would like to commend the victims who bravely came forward and assisted the police. His guilty plea is testament to the evidence they provided and the investigative work carried out by officers in the Public Protection Unit.

"We treat all reports of sexual crime - no matter when the offence happened - with the utmost professionalism and sensitivity to bring perpetrators of such crimes to justice. Anyone who has been subjected to abuse should feel confident in coming forward, that we will believe you and will thoroughly investigate."

