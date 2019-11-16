Two men injured in disturbance as street shut down

Police and emergency services were called to the scene of the disturbance on Saturday.

Cordoned off: Links Street Kirkcaldy. Police Scotland quality generic 2019

Two men have been injured in a disturbance that led to a street being cordoned off in Fife.

Police were called to the scene of the incident on Links Street, Kirkcaldy, at around 10:50am on Saturday.

Emergency services also attended and the men were taken by ambulance to Victoria Hospital where they are being treated for their injuries that are not believed to be life threatening at this point.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "At around 10.50am on Saturday officers attended Links Street, Kikcaldy after reports of two men being injured in a disturbance.

"The injured men were taken to hospital and enquires are ongoing."

