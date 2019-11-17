Search for 14-year-old girl missing from home overnight

Concern is growing for Tya Miller who was last seen on Saturday afternoon.

Tya Miller: Missing overnight. Police Scotland

A major search is underway for a teenage girl who has been missing overnight.

Tya Miller, from Newton in West Lothian, was last seen at around 3.30pm on Saturday and concern over her welfare is growing.

The 14-year-old is described as being around 5ft9 with long blonde hair.

Police are appealing for information as they continue the search.

Inspector Simpson from Livingston Police station said "Tya has been missing for a number of hours now, given her age there is understandable concern for her.

"We have a number of police resources looking for Tya and I am now looking for the assistance from anyone who may know where she is.

"If you believe you have seen Tya or have any information please contact 101."

