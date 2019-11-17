Five-month-old in 'unexplained' death as police investigate

The unexplained death of a five-month old baby is being investigated by police.

Probe: A five-month-old died.

Police are investigating the unexplained death of a five-month-old baby in West Lothian.

The child died after being taken to St John's Hospital on Friday.

An address in the Ladywell area of Livingston has been taped off as police officers carry out investigations in relation to the incident.

Police say enquires are at an early stage.

A spokesman for the force said: "Police in West Lothian are investigating after a five-month-old baby boy from the Ladywell area passed away in St John's Hospital on Friday.

"The death is being treated as unexplained pending further enquiries and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.