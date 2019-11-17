Search continues for missing man last seen a week ago

Jonathon Donaldson from Whitburn has been missing since Monday, November 11.

Missing: Jonathon was last seen a week ago. Police Scotland

A major search for a missing West Lothian man is continuing nearly a week on from his disappearance.

Jonathon Donaldson, from Whitburn, has been missing since last Monday and concern over his well-being is continuing to grow.

An extensive search, involving police dogs, helicopters and officers on foot, took place on Saturday in both the Whitburn and Armadale areas.

The 26-year-old, who left his work at around 4pm that day, was last seen near a post office on the town's High Street at around 5.30pm.

He is described as being around 5ft2 with a slim build and short light brown hair. At the time of the last sighting he was wearing a black jumper with a grey hood.

He was also wearing dark coloured trousers and shoes and carrying a black Adidas rucksack.

Inspector James Gowling said: "Jonathon has been missing for a considerable number of days and his family and close friends are becoming increasingly concerned. This is completely out of character for him.

"Extensive work is ongoing to try to establish his movements since he was last seen in Whitburn on Monday. Officers are grateful for all the assistance from the local community so far.

"We are appealing for anyone who has information, or who think they may have seen Jonathon to get in touch. I would also urge anyone who may have been driving in the area, perhaps those who use the roads regularly and may have dash-cam footage that could help to call us.

"Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland on 101."

