Body found in search for missing man last seen a week ago

A major search took place for Jonathon Donaldson on Saturday afternoon.

Jonathon Donaldson: Body found in search for missing man. Police Scotland

A body has been found during the search for a missing West Lothian man who was last seen nearly a week ago.

Jonathon Donaldson, from Whitburn, has been missing since last Monday and a major police search involving dogs and helicopters has been taking place over the weekend.

Police have now confirmed that a man's body has been found.

Formal identification has yet to take place but Mr Donaldson's family have been made aware of the find.

Officers leading the search have thanked the public for their help.

