Driver with frosted windscreen ploughs into traffic lights

Police Scotland tweet warning after motorist charged with dangerous driving.

The aftermath of the crash. Road Policing Scotland/Twitter

A car ploughed into traffic lights after the driver allegedly failed to defrost the windscreen.

Police Scotland tweeted an image of the aftermath as a warning to other motorists.



With freezing temperatures overnight, many drivers had an icy start to their Monday morning.

But this motorist in West Lothian had the worst possible start to the week.

Police Scotland tweeted: "West Lothian Road Policing attended a collision this morning which was more than likely avoidable had they taken an extra few minutes to clear their windscreen.

"Driver has been charged with a variety of offences including dangerous driving and will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal."

