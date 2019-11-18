Police hunt sports car driver who fled scene of crash

A woman was hurt and had to be taken to hospital following the smash in Clackmannanshire.

Police are hunting a sports car driver who fled the scene of a two-vehicle crash in Clackmannanshire.

A woman was hurt and had to be taken to hospital following the smash on the same street as Dollar Academy.

The incident - involving a red Vauxhall Corsa and silver sports car - happened on Mylne Avenue, Dollar, at around 2.35pm on Sunday.

The 66-year-old female driver of the Corsa suffered minor injuries and was taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital for treatment.

Police have appealed for information to trace the other driver.

The car is described as being modified with a spoiler, a large exhaust and lowered to the ground. It was dirty and would have been damaged in the accident.

Sergeant Neill Drummond said: "This incident has left the woman involved very shaken and we are keen to trace the driver of the silver sports car as soon as possible.

"If you were in the area around the time of the crash and saw anything or have dashcam or CCTV footage of the incident I would urge you to contact us.

"Equally, please get in touch if you have any information on the whereabouts of the silver sports car now."

