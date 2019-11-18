Thieves force way through Morrisons window to raid store

The Edinburgh supermarket was targeted during the early hours of Monday morning.

Edinburgh: The Morrisons store was robbed on Monday. Google 2019

Thieves have made off with a five-figure sum of cash after breaking into a Morrisons supermarket in Edinburgh.

The robbers forced their way through a window at the store on New Swanston at around 12.20am on Monday.

Investigating officers are appealing for information and in particular they want to identify four men, all dressed in dark clothing, who were seen in the area at the time.

Detective inspector Bob Campbell said: "Our inquiries so far suggest that the people responsible for this incident would only have been within the store for a relatively short period of time before leaving on foot.

"We would urge anyone who may have been in the area or could have seen any suspicious people or vehicles around the supermarket overnight to come forward.

"I would also ask anyone who may have been driving in the area to review any dashcam footage and report anything which may be of use to us."

