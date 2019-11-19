Around 700 new homes to be built near Forth bridges

Housebuilder CALA plans to build the houses in 2021, along with retail and leisure facilities.

Proposals have been lodged to build hundreds of new homes near the Forth bridges.

CALA has proposed to build around 700 homes on the 90 acre site near South Queensferry, with 25% of those to become affordable housing as part of the wider masterplan for the Edinburgh Local Development Plan.

Around four acres will be earmarked for a variety of retail, leisure, and roadside related uses, with provision also put in place for a new primary school.

The developer plans to submit a detailed masterplan and planning applications next year, with a long term view to start work on the site in 2021.

Keith Giblett, chair of the Queensferry and District Community Council (QDDC) welcomed the opportunity to review the plans and discuss potential wider benefits.

He said: "QDDC has a solid working relationship with CALA Homes delivering the homes on the Dalmeny Park site and looks forward to discussing and revising the masterplan that was proposed with the present planning application.

"Working with CALA Homes we hope to secure improvements to the town's infrastructure."

Craig Lynes, land director with CALA Homes (East), said: "This location is already earmarked as a major contributing site to help ease the housing shortfall throughout the market in and around Edinburgh.

"We understand that duty - and want to ensure we bring a new community forward in a responsible way working with stakeholders including people living nearby.

"Part of this will include an additional community event, likely to be in spring next year, where we can present our masterplan proposal and vision for the site first hand and take on board suggestions."

CALA's proposed development will deliver local infrastructure upgrades to include local bus, cycle and pedestrian improvement works, providing connectivity with the wider local community.

