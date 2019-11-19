Funeral held for war veteran and charity hero Tom Gilzean

The former bus driver and Royal Engineer raised £1m for sick children in Edinburgh.

Tom Gilzean died last week aged 89 City of Edinburgh Council

The funeral is taking place for war veteran and charity hero Tom Gilzean who died last week aged 99.

Mr Gilzean raised more than £1m for sick children in Edinburgh and was often seen on Princes Street shaking his collection tin while dressed in tartan.

He died at Erskine House veterans' hospital earlier this month.

His funeral was taking place at St Mary's Cathedral at York Place in the capital and then at Mount Vernon cemetery.

Mr Gilzean was awarded an MBE for his prolific charity fundraising and received the capital's highest civic medal, the Edinburgh Award, in 2014.

The former bus driver, a father of two, served his with the Royal Engineers during the Second World War.

An 'Oor Wullie' statue was created in his honour during a recent fundraising campaign for the Edinburgh Children's Hospital.

Edinburgh's Lord Provost Frank Ross said on his death: "Tom was the star of the Royal Mile and Princes Street.

"Nothing would stop him going above and beyond to raise fantastic amounts of money for charity."

