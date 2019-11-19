Drone in 'high risk' near miss with passenger plane

The drone came close to colliding with the aircraft 7000ft above a village in the Scottish Borders.

Scotland: A pilot reported seeing a drone 7000ft in the air. Pixabay

A drone came within 100ft of a passenger plane flying above a village in the Scottish Borders.

A report to the UK Airprox Board (UKAB) stated that the risk of collision over Dewar on August 12 was "very high".

The Airbus A320 was flying at 7000ft when the drone was spotted directly ahead and above the aircraft despite a law prohibiting drones from flying higher than 400ft.

The report also stated that the drone was within controlled airspace and was "endangering other aircraft at that location".

The black drone - which may have had blue markings - passed before any action could be taken.

UKAB concluded that the "pilot's overall account of the incident portrayed a situation where providence had played a major part in the incident and/or a definite risk of collision had existed".

The incident was one of more than a dozen reported to the UKAB between July and August.

