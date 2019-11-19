Hunt for bogus workman claiming to be from council

The man has been targeting houses in the Addiewell area of West Lothian.

Warning: A conman has been targeting houses in West Lothian. Getty Images

Police are on the hunt for a bogus workman who has been targeting houses in West Lothian.

The man has been knocking on doors within the Addiewell area claiming to work for the council, stating that he needs access to check the electricity meter, boiler, the loft area and to take a drawing of the property.

Police Scotland said the conman does not work for the council and "should not be let into your property".

He is described as white, around 5ft 8/9in, with a stocky build and grey stubble.

He was possibly wearing black thin-rimmed glasses and has been spotted with a black woollen hat, a high-vis jacket and dark trousers.

The suspect has also been seen driving a small, dark-coloured van.

Police said a yellow transit van spotted in the area could also be linked.

PC Lee Macaulay, of Whitburn response unit, said: "It's important when dealing with any caller that you are certain of who they say they are before granting them entry to your home.

"Please only trust people that you are expecting and always check their identities first. I would urge anyone who is unsure of the person's identity to just refuse them entry.

"If you have any CCTV or dashcam footage that may assist us with our enquiries, or have been approached by this man at your property, please let police know as soon as possible."

